Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Produced These Movies?

Amitabh Bachchan is a Bollywood veteran who is known worldwide for his work in around 193 films in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being an actor and a well-known host on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan had actually turned producers for few movies. Can you guess them?

Amitabh Bachchan produced these movies

Shamitabh

Shamitabh movie saw an interesting cast as Kamal Hassan's daughter debuted with this movie. Apart from being Akshara Haasan's debut film, the 2015 released film was directed by R. Balki. R. Balki and Amitabh Bachchan have joined hands for many film projects with Shamitabh being one of them. Tamil star Dhanush also co-starred in this movie while the soundtrack was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The movie couldn't garner much box office collections; however, Dhanush and Amitabh fans loved the script of the film.

Paa

The movie Paa saw the father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek in quite a role reversal. Abhishek Bachchan actually played the role of Amitabh's father in the movie. It was the first movie made in Bollywood on the rare genetic disorder which is known as progeria. Apart from the father-son duo, Vidya Balan also starred in this movie which unravelled a beautiful story between a father and a son. Paa was also directed by R. Balki and received many awards.

Family

Akshay Kumar, Aryeman Ramsay, and Bhumika Chawla costarred along with Amitabh Bachchan in this gangster movie called Family - Ties of Blood. The film released in 2006 under Amitabh Bachchan's production banner; however, the movie received mixed reviews and was considered as a box office failure.

Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap

The movie Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap is the second film that was directed by Puri Jagannath. The film released in 2011 and starred actors like Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Sonal Chauhan, Charmy Kaur, among many others. The movie was released in July and received positive reviews from Amitabh Bachchan fans and even the critics.

