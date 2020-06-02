Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Shashi Kapoor

Throughout his career, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the screen-space with Shashi Kapoor several times. They were one of the most popular duos in the industry. Many of their films have been commercially successful and critically acclaimed as well. Take a look at some of the popular films they starred together in.

Amitabh Bachchan's films with Shashi Kapoor

Silsila

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila hit the screens in 1981. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Sashi Kapoor. The plot revolves around Amit who sacrifices his love to marry his deceased brother's pregnant fiance. However, when he comes face to face with his ex, he decides to give in to his desires. Amitabh played the role of Amit Malhotra and Shashi Kapoor played the character of Sqdr Leader Shekhar Malhotra (Amit's brother).

Trishul

Directed by Yash Chopra, Trishul was released in 1978. The film starred Shashi Kapoor, Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Poonam Dhillon. The plot revolves around business tycoon Raj who abandons his first love Shanti to marry a rich heiress. Later, Shanti and Raj's son, Vijay, seeks revenge from Raj for the injustice his mother faced. Amitabh plays the character of Vijay and Shashi Kapoor plays the character of Shekher Gupta (Vijay's half-brother).

Suhaag

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Suhaag hit the screens in 1979. Along with Kapoor Bachchan, the film also starred Parveen Babi and Rekha. The plot revolves around long lost twins Amit and Inspector Kishan who happen to cross paths with each other and develop a deep bond. Things take a turn when their criminal father who is unaware of their identities hires Amit to kill Kishan. The duo plays the characters of the twin brothers.

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan

Directed by Manoj Kumar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan hit the screens in 1974. The film also stars Manoj Kumar and Moushami Chatterjee. The plot revolves around Bharat who gets overwhelmed by circumstances after his father's demise and is unable to afford his basic needs. He then starts rethinking a life of honestly. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Vijay in the film and Shashi Kapoor plays Mohan Babu.

Deewar

Directed by Yash Chopra, Deewar hit the screens in 1975. Along with Bachchan and Kapoor, the film also starred Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi. The plot revolves around two brothers Vijay and Ravi. Haunted by his past, Vijay turns to crime but Ravi becomes an honest police officer. They are pitted against each other when Ravi is sent to nab Vijay. The duo plays brothers in the film.

