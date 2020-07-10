Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Pran Was 'Mrityudata'; Read More Trivia

Mrityudata stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Deepak Tijori, Farida Jalal, and Pran, among others, in pivotal roles. The Mehul Kumar-directorial revolves around Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal, who lives a simple life with his wife and brother Bharat.

After some time, the latter dies after people falsely accuse him of murder. Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal plans to avenge his death, which follows the story ahead.

Upon its release in 1997, Mrityudata garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. It did not perform well at the box-office. So, we have compiled some of the rarely known facts about the musical action movie that you must check out. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's Mrityudata trivia﻿

Mrityudata marked the last collaboration between Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Pran. They began their 24 years of the association from Zanjeer.

The makers offered Mrityudata to Sunny Deol, but he was busy with the shooting of Border.

Deepak Tijori replaced Milind Gunaji for the role of Raja Tonga.

Mrityudata is Amitabh Bachchan’s first movie with Ashish Vidyarthi.

This musical action marked the comeback of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan after a hiatus of six years.

Pran agreed to do a cameo role in Mrityudata because of his long term association with the actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The makers approached various actors for the role of Arbaaz Ali Khan. While Saif Ali Khan expected more money, Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab Khan was busy with Betaabi.

Director Mehul Kumar suggested the makers for signing Arbaaz Ali Khan for the movie. He was fond of the actor’s father Ajit and wanted to give him a chance in films.

Earlier, Indra Kumar’s Rishta was to be the comeback movie for Amitabh Bachchan after a sabbatical of six years. However, when the makers shelved the film, the actor returned to Bollywood with Mrityudata in 1997.

For the promotion of Mrityudata, the makers hired more than a hundred children to deck.

On several occasions, media question Amitabh Bachchan about what went wrong with the musical action movie. However, the actor would reply by saying he had bits of the film and had not watched the whole of it.

The makers paid ₹3 crores to Amitabh Bachchan for this movie.

