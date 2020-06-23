Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has an array of critically acclaimed films attached to his name. The actor is widely celebrated for his films, fashion, and social media posts. Amitabh Bachchan's movies include Mohabbatein, Sholay, Namak Halaal, and many more. One of Amitabh Bachchan's films that is very popular happens to be, Kaala Patthar. Listed below are some of the fascinating facts on Amitabh Bachchan's film, Kaala Patthar.

Fascinating trivia on Amitabh Bachchan's film, Kaala Patthar

Shatrughan Sinha reportedly during the shoot of the film Kaala Patthar spoke of how Amitabh Bachchan kept a distance from him even though they were known to be great buddies during their initial years in Bollywood.

The film was a remake of the film, Lord Jim and Shatrughan Sinha's dialogue Teesre Baadshah Hum Hai went on and turned out to be very famous.

The background music during the fight scenes was later reused in the film, Mashaal.

This film in spite of being nominated in various categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Story at the 1980 Filmfare Awards, the film never won any award.

Actor Poonam Dhillon was first chosen to do Parveen Babi's role but Yash Chopra found her too young for that role. Poonam later regretted signing the small special appearance in the song. She was instead wishing no one would recognize her.

The film was not loved during its time but now Kaala Pathaar is considered to be a classic.

This was the last time Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor were seen together in one film but Sanjeev Kumar did not share any scenes with them. Earlier they worked together in films like Imaan Dharam and Trishul.

The popular song Dhoom Machi Dhoom from the film later inspired Yashraj films to make the film Dhoom in 2004 and composed the title song Dhoom Machale Dhoom.

This film is known to be the fourth collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and director Yash Chopra after the hugely successful films like Deewaar, Kabhie Kabhie, and Trishul.

Sahir Ludhianvi wrote many songs for many films of Yash Chopra, however, the film Kaala Pathaar was the last time Sahir Ludhianvi wrote for Yash Chopra.

The main stars Amitabh, Shashi, and Parveen also worked in the film Suhaag that came out in the same year.

The songs and music were known to be ahead of their times in the year 1979.

