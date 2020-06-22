Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Kajol has featured in several Bollywood films with numerous acclaimed filmmakers. In 2008, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film of the year titled U Me Aur Hum, directed by Devgn, released. The music of this Kajol starrer received high praise from critics. Here's a making video of the dance song Jee Le from U Me Aur Hum, which shouldn't be missed.

Also Read: When Kajol Opened Up About Ajay Devgn's Concerns About His Kids On Kareena Kapoor's Show

Making of Kajol's Jee Le from 'U Me Aur Hum'

The story of U Me Aur Hum revolves around a couple, Ajay and Piya who meet each other on a luxurious cruise and fall in love. The Jee Le song captures the blooming romance between the couple, shot entirely on the cruise. The making video of U Me Aur Hum's Jee Le song starts with all the cast and crew working on a lavish cruise, and Ajay directing his actors. Jee Le is a great track. The foot-tapping dance number is sung by Adnan Sami and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Monty Sharma.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Love For Nature Evident From These Pictures | Take A Look

Next, in the making video of the song, we can see Kajol dressed in a stunning white sleeveless dress sharing her concerns regarding a stunt, used in the romantic track. She also talked about how Ajay Devgn, who is both lead actor and director of the film, convinced her to perform the stunt. The stunt is, a couple of dancers lift Kajol up and throw her in the air, only to catch her back. The initially hesitant Kajol tries the stunt twice, and in the second attempt, she accidentally falls flat, which injures one of the dancers.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza & Kajol Dazzle Like A Sunshine In These Yellow Ethnic Ensembles

Later in the video, Ajay also talks about the entire incident, and how Kajol was petrified to do the stunt, but eventually, he got a good shot in the end. The Golmaal actor then also talks about the usage of helicam for the first time in a film. Helicam is a camera attached to a motorised toy helicopter. which is used to film shots and scenes. As Jee Le song is a peppy dance number, a lot of international dancers also featured in the video, who danced really well.

Kajol also revealed in the making video that she was stunned when Ajay performed the dance so well. He not only remembered all his steps but looked very comfortable in doing them. Check out the final released version of the song here.

Also Read:Kajol And Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Hameshaa': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.