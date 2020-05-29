Amitabh Bachchan's On-the-spot Invention Is 'YOGEN'; Here's What It Means

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday took to his blog and shared a new on-the-spot word he invented — 'YOGEN' — meaning YOunger GENeration. The star was trying to explain how his next film Gulabo Sitabo's soundtrack is different from the 'head banging rock stuff of the times with the YOGEN'.

Bachchan further went on to explain the importance of headphones and called the man who invented it a 'Genius'. Why? Well, he said, "what a world different between the ears .. life suddenly feels you can conquer the World .. love it .. stay .. let it be like so. who invented head phones .. genius .. cant hear your outside .. cant hear your inside .. remain remain remain .. just remain in the head. Gosh this is so restrictive .. cant think proper .. off with it .. off."

The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo was well received by the audience who loved watching the friendly banter between the landlord and the tenant played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana respectively. Ever since the first look of the film was released, fans were eager to watch the pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. Both actors are known widely for their versatility and amazing performances. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video, on June 12.

