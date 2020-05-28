Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently quarantining with family members at his Mumbai residence, recently took to his Twitter handle to share an unmissable ‘then and now’ collage throwback picture. The picture features the actor from the sets of his much-acclaimed film, Kabhi Kabhie and Gulabo Sitabo. Take a look at the picture:

T 3544 - Srinagar , Kashmir .. film KABHI KABHIE .. and in the shot writing the song 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai .. '

AND .. Lucknow , May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) .. GULABO SITABO .. and ruminating song ..

'banke madaari ka bandar .."

तब और अब pic.twitter.com/9pUA9FSYUl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘Kabhi Kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May. 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. क्या थे, और क्या बना दिया अब !!". In the left, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen donning a blue coloured cardigan, while on the right, the actor is seen in a still from his upcoming film.

All about Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

