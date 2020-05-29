'Tell Me What It Means': Amitabh Bachchan Perplexed By Bhumi Pednekar's 'baller' Term

Amitabh Bachchan recently took a trip down the memory lane, as the actor took to his Twitter handle to share a collage of two stills from the films, Kabhi Kabhie and Gulabo Sitabo. Since the picture was posted online, many celebrities showered love in the comment section, however, actor Bhumi Pednekar’s remark left the Hindi cinema veteran perplexed. Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I’m telling you you’re the most baller person ever”.

Confused by the term ‘baller’ in Bhumi Pednekar’s comment Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Arre...Bhumi...what is ‘baller’??? Kab se pooch Rahe hai, koi bata hi Nahi Raha”. Take a look at the comment:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Taapsee Pannu: Whose Pairing With Vicky Kaushal Was Loved More?

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar And Eva Baston In Bodycon Dresses; Take Cues On How To Style In Black

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently quarantining with family members at his Mumbai residence, shared an unmissable ‘then and now’ collage throwback picture and wrote: “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘Kabhi Kabhi mere Dil Mein Khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, the month of May. 44 years later (1976 to 2020) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¥à¥‡, à¤”à¤° à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤…à¤¬ !!". On the left, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen donning a blue coloured cardigan, while on the right, the actor is seen in a still from his upcoming film.

Also Read | Throwback Thursday: When Bhumi Pednekar Dazzled In Black Ensemble At DeepVeer's Party

On professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Taapsee Pannu: Whose Pairing With Vicky Kaushal Was Loved More?

All about Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.