Amitabh Bachchan's 'Paa' Is Inspired By Sam Berns' Life; See More Trivia

Released in 2009, Paa tells the story of a 12-year-old Auro, who is raised by his gynaecologist mother Vidya. He suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria and wants to learn about his father. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Abhishek Bachchan. Did you know that the movie is inspired by Sam Berns' life? Read interesting trivia about the film.

This movie is inspired by Sam Berns' life.

Taruni Sachdev who plays Auro's classmate died in Agni Air Flight CHT plane crash in Nepal on her 14th birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan acts as a son in this film, whose father is played by his real son Abhishek Bachchan.

This is the second film of Amitabh Bachchan that has been based on a Francis Ford Coppola film. The first was Government (2005), which was based on The Godfather (1972), and this one is inspired by Jack (1996)

This is the second film of Amitabh Bachchan that draws inspiration from a Robin Williams film. The first was Aladdin (1992), which inspired Bachchan's performance as Genie in Aladdin (2009). This film was inspired by Jack (1996), which stared Williams in the eponymous title.

Arundhati Nag plays Vidya Balan's mother in the film. At one scene, she says that she has raised her as a single mother after the death of her husband. In real life too, Arundhati Nag has raised her daughter as a single mother after the death of her husband Kannada superstar actor, Director Shankar Nag.

The film had Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a child who is suffering from Progeria, a genetic disorder which leads to rapid acceleration of the ageing process in children.

Amitabh Bachchan received his 5th Filmfare best actor award, Vidya Balan received her first Filmfare best actress award and Arundhati Nag received Filmfare best-supporting actress female for this movie.

It took six hours to do the prosthetics for Amitabh Bachchan.

In this movie Vidya Balan played the mother of Auro (Amitabh Bacchan). In real life, she is almost 36 years younger than Amitabh.

Abhishek did not want to be a part of the film. It was R Balki who had to convince him for an entire day to agree.

Amitabh Bachchan won his 4th National Award for the film, he earlier won for Best Newcomer in Saat Hindustani (1969), Best Actor for Agneepath (1990), Black (2005) and then for Paa (2009).

