'Gulabo Sitabo' Ending Explained: Find Out How The Amitabh-Ayushmann Starrer Ends

The much-anticipated film Gulabo Sitabo is now streaming on Amazon prime video. Gulabo Sitabo released on June 12, 2020, and fans all over the world have been enjoying it since then. Gulabo Sitabo stars legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role of Chunnan 'Mirza' Nawab and Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Sodhi. Read on to find out, what happens in Gulabo Sitabo ending.

Gulabo Sitabo ending explained:

In a scene that features at the beginning of the film, Baankey warns Mirza that Mirza’s greed will take him down someday. And this prediction comes live in Gulabo Sitabo ending. The Begum celebrates her 95th birthday in the Haveli, while both Mirza and Baankey watch her in awe from a distance. The Haveli belongs to neither of them now and they regret their actions driven by rapacity. Mirza is left penniless, with a mere fancy looking chair from the Haveli, while Baankey decides to move on with his life.

Mirza and Baankey meet again towards the end of the film. Now with the absurd rat race for the Haveli behind them, Baankey genuinely asks Mirza, why he got married to Begum in the first place. Even at the end, Mirza answers to this with no remorse, saying that, he had his eyes on the property.

Baankey further questions Mirza asking, how much did he sell his fancy vintage chair for? To this Mirza replies ₹150. In Gulabo Sitabo’s ending Mirza’s chair is shown displayed in a vintage shop and is prized at ₹1,35,000. Mirza is so blinded by his greed for the Haveli that he never realises that he was sitting on the treasure all his life.

If only Mirza knew that the chair was that expensive, he wouldn’t have gone through the troubles he did for the Haveli. Meanwhile, Baankey ends up losing everything as well, because his actions were always guided by his hate against Mirza.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The Gulabo Sitabo storyline, does a great job in portraying the Indian society is not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

Gulabo Sitabo Plot

The film follows the feud between Mirza, who is the husband of the owner of Fatima Mahal Haveli and Baankey, who is his long term tenant. The petty bickering between the characters continues, until one day when Baankey accidentally knocks down a wall of Haveli’s toilets. This act pushes Mirza off the edge and his fury comes spewing out on Baankey. When they take the matter to the police station, a government office employee overhears the conversation of their fight and becomes interested in the archaeological Haveli. Alongside the inspector, even a greedy local lawyer gets involved in the rat race for the Haveli.

Gulabo Sitabo Review

Fans of Gulabo Sitabo on Twitter have appreciated the immense amount of efforts Amitabh Bachchan has put in his role with prosthetics and acting. A fan also commented saying the women in the film, especially the Begum steal the show, while the Amitabh and Ayushmann have done a marvellous job. A Twitter user also posted congratulating director Shoojit Sircar for making an amazing movie.

The women of Gulabo Sitabo admirably steal the show. Be it Guddo or the Begam herself . The way the men are put in their place,is charming . Women have always been powerful in Shoojit’s films. Hats off to Shoojit and Juhi. @ShoojitSircar — Krishnendu Bose (@kbose_ec) June 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan says the prosthetics for Gulabo Sitabo took four-five hours each day



Amitabh Bachchan is quite the legendary actor who has managed to woo us with his performances in every film. While at his age it would be easier to go for the conventional roles, he never … pic.twitter.com/XJBAK8U4SU — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKu94764515) June 16, 2020

@ShoojitSircar @SrBachchan @ayushmannk #GulaboSitabo is too good. Thought of a twist to the ending-

While going, Begum stops the car near the gate & asks her maid to give the leftover cake to Mirza & Bankey. Last conversation between Mirza & Bankey happens while eating the cake. — Amit Mohta (@amitmohta) June 16, 2020

