Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Will Leave Fans Amazed By Its Splendour, See Pics

When it comes to Bollywood celebs flaunting the swanky interiors of their home, minimalism, or aesthetic and a breezy vibe is usually the ideal choice for them. But this cannot be said for megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family's home, Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan's palatial mansion, Jalsa boasts of some lavish artifacts, wall prints that create a profound statement and a wide range of furniture.

Amitabh Bachchan's family home, Jalsa is located in Juhu, Mumbai. The other house properties of Amitabh Bachchan and his family apart from Jalsa include Janak, Prateeksha, and other such properties. For the unversed, Jalsa was a gift to Amitabh Bachchan from ace filmmaker Ramesh Sippy as the actor had agreed to be a part of his 1982 blockbuster movie, Satte Pe Satta.

Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa reportedly sprawls from over more than 1000 sq ft and comprises two storeys. Amitabh Bachchan and his family often give a sneak peek of their lavish home to their fans in their selfies or family pictures which they share on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often share pictures from the lovely hallway of the house before leaving for any star-studded event wherein they can also be seen decked up in their best traditional avatars.

Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen sharing a glimpse of his study while conducting his script reading sessions with the filmmakers. The family has occasionally shared some beautiful pictures from the main living room of their home too. Here are some of the lovely pictures from Amitabh Bachchan's home which is nothing short of visual delight.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can be seen striking a pose

The beautiful wall paintings are stealing the show as Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda have some mommy love

Shweta Nanda can be seen posing with her daughter Navya Naveli in this lovely picture wherein the artifacts and the perfect lighting at the background are stealing the show

While Amitabh Bachchan is at his work mode, the books arranged in the backdrop prove that the superstar is indeed an avid reader

