Rajesh Kareer To Amitabh Bachchan's Kurtas In 'Gulabo Sitabo', Here Are Today' Top Stories

A lot seemed to have happened in the entertainment world today. While Ekta Kapoor's show is facing legal troubles, Amitabh Bachchan revealed why his kurta from Gulabo Sitabo has buttons on the back. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a strong and important message in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and World Environment Day. Here are the top entertainment stories for June 5, 2020.

Black Lives Matter

South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram to share a very strong image with an equally strong message. She urged everyone to speak up and "unlearn and learn to be human again". The photograph used in the post is a monochrome one with a black handprint over Tamannaah's mouth.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Says, "unlearn And Learn To Be Human Again" To Support #BlackLivesMatter

Rajesh Kareer

Sonu Sood recently lauded a fan on Twitter who came out in support of Mangal Pandey actor Rajesh Kareer. The latter had taken to his Facebook account to reveal that he had been going through a financial crisis and asked for help. After a fan reached out to the actor, Sood hailed her gesture on social media.

Well done Vaishali. It’s the thought that matters. Not the amount. So proud of you. ❣️ https://t.co/XhELJ0IdQp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 4, 2020

Also Read: Fan Transfers Rs. 500 To 'Mangal Pandey' Actor Rajesh Kareer; Sonu Sood Reacts

Ekta Kapoor controversy

A section of the Indian audience seems displeased at the content of the Indian web series. After Anushka Sharma's Pataal Lok faced a lot of ire, Ekta Kapoor's XXX: Uncensored 2 is also facing legal issues by the Martyr's Association. The issue seems to be that in the series a woman is shown cheating her husband and engaging in physical intimacy with another who wears an army uniform. Even Bigg Boss 13 fame, Hindustani Bhau has lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police that Alt Balaji is disrespecting the army.

Also Read: After Hindustani Bhau, Now Martyrs' Association Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor's Show

Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan has been revealing interesting tidbits about his upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo which will have an OTT release. In his official blog, Bachchan revealed that the director, Shoojit Sircar is a very creative person. Talking about the buttons on the back of the kurta, he revealed that they were done intentionally so that it was easier for him to get in and out of costume without having trouble with the prosthetic makeup and hair for the movie. He also revealed that since they were shooting in UP during the summer season, the actor frequently required a change of clothing.

Also Read: 'Gulabo Sitabo': Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why His Kurta Had Buttons In The Back

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

South Indian film industry's power couple, actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan will reportedly get married in a low-key ceremony. According to reports, the couple will have a temple wedding in Tamil Nadu with a very limited guest list. However, no official statement has been released by either of them. The two celebrities met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and it has been four years since they started dating.

Also Read: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Have Their Wedding In Temple? Read Details Here

Also Read: Sonu Sood To Dimple Kapadia's First Cook For Twinkle, Here Are The Day's Top Stories

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram, Vignesh Shivan Instagram, Rajesh Kareer Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.