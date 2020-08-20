Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Thoughtful Note, Says 'every Man Is Wonderful In His Own Boundary'

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a poignant post about the spirit of life. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself, which features the actor draped in a shawl, as he places his fingers on his chin. Take a look at the picture shared by Big B:

Big B's post

With the picture shared, Amitabh Bachchan penned a caption for his post in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘O life, don’t use anyone’s nature. Every person is awesome in his own boundary.’ Soon after Big B posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and posted their opinions about the quote. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared:

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Bollywood actor Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, which features the actor picture sitting on a chair, while several cameras are stationed around him. In his caption, Amitabh jokingly warned his fellow actors that photographers can now replace their faces with technology. Take a look:

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan, which comprises of an ensemble cast of Aishwarya, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra.

Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

