MS Dhoni Announces Retirement With A Classic Amitabh Bachchan Song, Netizens React

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends. The 39-year-old will, however, compete in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle. But what caught everyone's attention was the classic Hindi song that Dhoni chose for his video montage — Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' — from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976).

