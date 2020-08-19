Amitabh Bachchan Warns Actors To 'beware' On World Photography Day; Know Why

On the occasion of World Photography Day, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to wish his fans, with a quirky picture. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan sitting on a chair, while several cameras are stationed around him. Take a look at the picture shared by Big B:

Amitabh shares pic of himself surrounded by cameras

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly warned his fellow actors that photographers can now replace their faces with technology. Soon after Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and posted their thoughts. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared by Big B:

The actor recently made it to the news when he shared a picture of himself, which features him sporting a pout face. In his caption, Big B penned a poignant quote about ‘helping each other’ in Hindi, which roughly translates to: ‘Your hand will smell of rose petals, once you remove thorns from someone’s life’. Take a look at the picture shared and see how fans reacted to it:

On the professional front

Amitabh will be next seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan, which comprises of an ensemble cast of Aishwarya, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra.

Reportedly, the movie is a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He also has Jhund in his kitty.

