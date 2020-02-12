Amitabh Bachchan's THIS Generous Gesture For A Small-budget Marathi Film Wins Hearts

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to prove his mettle in Marathi cinema with his next titled AB Aani CD, opposite veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. After the first poster of the movie was unveiled, fans have shared their excitement to watch Big B in a Marathi movie. The latest report claims that since Marathi films focus on economic budgets, Amitabh Bachchan chose to wear outfits from his personal wardrobe to avoid stressing out the makers of the film.

According to reports, when the producer of AB Aani CD Akshay Bardapurkar requested Amitabh Bachchan to be ready for the costume measurements, the latter asked Akshay to not worry about his outfits in the film. Big B told Barapurkar that he would bring his own outfits. Interestingly, on the day of shooting, Big B reportedly came with twenty outfits and then kept them in his vanity van. The Piku star asked the crew members to select which would be appropriate for his scenes. Amitabh knew Marathi films have modest budgets and his generous gesture genuinely was of great help to the entire team, as added by the report.

The same report also mentioned a few mesmerising gestures of Amitabh Bachchan. As per the report, Akshay Barapurkar revealed that Big B had wrapped up his shoot in November 2019 and was then allocated dates for dubbing. The producer said that the megastar could have easily given an NOC to get his portions dubbed by a Marathi artiste, but, the Sholay actor chose to do it all by himself.

Written by Hemant Edlabadkar and helmed by Milind Lele, AB Aani CD will be produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films and K V Reddy Productions. AB Aani CD is all set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020. The movie will also star Sayali Sanjeev, Soham Pawaskar and Akshay Tanksale in pivotal roles.

