Amitabh Bachchan, The Angry Young Man's Iconic Movies; From 'Sholay' To 'Zanjeer'

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, is one of the greatest and the most influential actors of Hindi cinema. Over the career span of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has carved a niche for himself with his phenomenal performances on the silver screen. He was also nicknamed as ‘angry young man’ for the longest time for his performance in action movies. Here is a compilation of Amitabh Bachchan’s angry movies where he stole the show.

Sholay

Sholay is a 1975 action-movie which was helmed by Ramesh Sippy and bankrolled by his father G.P Sippy. Sholay’s plot revolves around the life of two criminals, Veeru and Jai hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Singh, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Don

Don is a 1978 action thriller helmed by Chandra Barot and bankrolled by Nariman Irani. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Iftekhar, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor in primary roles. The film’s plot revolves around Vijay, a Bombay slum-dweller who resembles the powerful and underworld boss, Don. He is being asked by officer DSP D’Silva to masquerade as Don and help him track down the root of the criminal organisation.

Zanjeer

Zanjeer is a 1973 action-film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Bindu, Ajit and Pran in primary roles. After this movie, Amitabh Bachchan was nicknamed as ‘The Angry Young Man’. The plot of the film revolves around an honest police officer who clashed with a crime boss who, unbeknownst to him, happens to be his parents’ murderer.

Agneepath

Agneepath is a 1990 action-drama movie helmed by Mukul Anand. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chavan and Danny Denzongpa as the antagonist Kancha Cheena. The movie also features Mithun Chakroborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari and Rohini Hattangadi. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy’s quest for revenge that leads him to become a gangster as an adult. With each passing day, he becomes more like his enemies.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 action-comedy movie, helmed and bankrolled by Manmohan Desai. The movie stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of three brothers who were separated in childhood and got adopted by three families of different faiths. One grows up to be a policeman, another a singer and the third one owns a liquor bar.

