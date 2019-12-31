The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amitabh Bachchan To Amjad Khan, Best Dialogues From The Blockbuster Sholay

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra gave many friendship goals in the film Sholay. Read to know about some of the best dialogues from the movie with characters

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Sholay is one of the most iconic films in the industry. The movie has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan,  Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan with others. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, it became a legendary movie for the Indian cinema. Read to know some of the best dialogues from the film.

Also Read | Bollywood Movies That Clashed At The Box Office: Sholay To Rustom

Sholay best dialogues

Amitabh Bachchan as Jay

Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?

Mujhe toh sab police waalon ki suratein ek jaisi lagti hai

Dharmendra as Veeru

Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna

Tum agar ek maaroge toh hum char maarenge

Is story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai

Hum kaam sirf paison ke liye karte hai

Also Read | Sholay To Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; Bollywood Classic Movies That Are A Must-watch

Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh

Gabbar ke taap se tumhe ek hi aadmi bacha sakta hai, ek hi aadmi ... khud Gabbar

Arrey oh Sambha ... kitna inaam rakhe hai sarkar ham par?

Kitney aadmi the?

Bahut yaraana lagta hai

Tera kya hoga Kaalia?

Joh darr gaya ... samjho marr gaya

Yeh haath humko de de Thakur

Yahan se pachas pachas kos door gaon mein ... jab bachcha raat ko rota hai, toh maa kehti hai bete soo ja ... soo ja nahi toh Gabbar Singh aa jayega

Holi kab hai ... kab hai Holi, kab?

Kya samajhkar aaye the ... ki sardar bahut khush hoga, shabashi dega?

Iski sazaa milegi ... barabar milegi!

Che goli aur aadmi teen ... bahut nainsaafi hai yeh

Also Read | Amjad Khan: Here Are The Best Roles Of The Popular Sholay Actor Over His Career

Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh

Loha garam hai ... maar do hathauda

Ramgarh waalo ne pagal kutton ke samne roti dalna band kar diya hai

Yeh haath nahi ... phansi ka phanda hai

Keemat joh tum chaho ... kaam joh main chahon

Thakur na jhuk sakta hai na toot sakta hai ... Thakur sirf marr sakta hai

Woh badmash hai lekin bahadur hai ... khatarnak hai is liye ki ladna jaante hai ... burre hai magar insaan hai

Saanp ko haath se nahi ... pairon se kuchla jaata hai

Also Read | Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar: Sholay, Don And Other Top Films Written By The Legendary Duo

Hema Malini as Basanti

Chal Dhanno ... aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawaal hai

Yunki, yeh kaun bola?

Dekho, mujhe befuzool baat karne ki aadat toh hai nahi

Asrani as the Jailor

Aadhe idhar jao ... aadhe idhar jao ... aur baaki hamare saath aao

Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hai

Hamari jail mein surang?

Hamare jasoos is jail mein charon taraf failay hue hai

 A.K. Hangal as Rahim Chacha

Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?

Izzat ki maut zillat ki zindagi se kahin achchi hai

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL