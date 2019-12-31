Amitabh Bachchan To Amjad Khan, Best Dialogues From The Blockbuster Sholay

Sholay is one of the most iconic films in the industry. The movie has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan with others. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, it became a legendary movie for the Indian cinema. Read to know some of the best dialogues from the film.

Sholay best dialogues

Amitabh Bachchan as Jay

Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti? Mujhe toh sab police waalon ki suratein ek jaisi lagti hai

Dharmendra as Veeru

Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna Tum agar ek maaroge toh hum char maarenge Is story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai Hum kaam sirf paison ke liye karte hai

Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh

Gabbar ke taap se tumhe ek hi aadmi bacha sakta hai, ek hi aadmi ... khud Gabbar Arrey oh Sambha ... kitna inaam rakhe hai sarkar ham par? Kitney aadmi the? Bahut yaraana lagta hai Tera kya hoga Kaalia? Joh darr gaya ... samjho marr gaya Yeh haath humko de de Thakur Yahan se pachas pachas kos door gaon mein ... jab bachcha raat ko rota hai, toh maa kehti hai bete soo ja ... soo ja nahi toh Gabbar Singh aa jayega Holi kab hai ... kab hai Holi, kab? Kya samajhkar aaye the ... ki sardar bahut khush hoga, shabashi dega? Iski sazaa milegi ... barabar milegi! Che goli aur aadmi teen ... bahut nainsaafi hai yeh

Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh

Loha garam hai ... maar do hathauda Ramgarh waalo ne pagal kutton ke samne roti dalna band kar diya hai Yeh haath nahi ... phansi ka phanda hai Keemat joh tum chaho ... kaam joh main chahon Thakur na jhuk sakta hai na toot sakta hai ... Thakur sirf marr sakta hai Woh badmash hai lekin bahadur hai ... khatarnak hai is liye ki ladna jaante hai ... burre hai magar insaan hai Saanp ko haath se nahi ... pairon se kuchla jaata hai

Hema Malini as Basanti

Chal Dhanno ... aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawaal hai Yunki, yeh kaun bola? Dekho, mujhe befuzool baat karne ki aadat toh hai nahi

Asrani as the Jailor

Aadhe idhar jao ... aadhe idhar jao ... aur baaki hamare saath aao Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hai Hamari jail mein surang? Hamare jasoos is jail mein charon taraf failay hue hai

A.K. Hangal as Rahim Chacha

Itna sannata kyun hai bhai? Izzat ki maut zillat ki zindagi se kahin achchi hai

