Amrita Arora's Father-in-law Tested COVID-19 Positive; Actor Gives His Health Update

With Mumbai's rising Coronavirus cases each day following the relaxations, the situation is only growing tense. Bollywood actor Amrita Arora's father-in-law (Shakeel Ladak's father) was tested COVID-19 positive. According to a report, Amrita's father-in-law stays in the same building (Tuscany Apartments) as sister Malaika Arora.

Giving the health update, Amrita Arora said, "Yes, he has recovered and is healthy. Thank you." On Wednesday, it was reported that Malaika Arora's building Tuscany in Bandra was sealed on June 8 after a resident tested positive.

Malaika Arora has been under quarantine with son Arhaan and pet Casper since the lockdown began in March. In her regular updates about her life in quarantine, she has given her fans glimpses of her abode, cooking, Yoga, and throwbacks.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra touched 94,041 on Wednesday after authorities reported a record 3,254 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 3,438 after 149 new fatalities were reported while 1,879 patients were discharged in the same period, taking total to 44,517. Hence as of June 10, there are 46,074 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,567 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 52,667. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 14,720, 1,738 in Palghar, 10,406 in Pune and 831 in Nagpur.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 47.34% while the case fatality rate is 3.65%. Currently, 5,69,145 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,727 beds available in quarantine institutions and 27,228 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Furthermore, out of 5,93,784 laboratory samples, 94,041 have been tested positive (15.83%) for COVID-19 until June 10.

