Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On J&K Killing, Malaika Arora's Building Sealed & More

Today, on June 10, 2020, Mallika Sherawat enraged her fans by going for a jog without wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's building was shut down as a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Here are some of the best entertainment/celebrity stories for today.

Mallika Sherawat Enjoys A Jog At Bandra; Fans Fume As She Is Seen Without Mask

Mallika Sherawat recently shared the above photos on social media. While many fans loved her new outdoors photos, some fans were annoyed that she was not wearing a face mask amid the pandemic. Several netizens also criticised her for sharing photos where she was not wearing a mask, as this could influence her followers to do the same.

Anita Hassanandani Shares Dabur's 'Vocal For Local’ Clip; Says 'In Love With This Video'

Anita Hassanandani recently shared Dabur India's 'Vocal for local' video on her Instagram page. Dabur recently celebrated its 135th anniversary in the country. Anita Hassanandani loved the video and was impressed by the companies long-lasting achievements. She then asked her fans to watch the video as it was truly inspirational for her.

Malaika Arora's Building In Mumbai's Bandra Sealed After Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

According to recent reports, Malaika Arora's building in Mumbai's Bandra area, Tuscany Apartments, was completed sealed. The building was put on full lockdown after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Tuscany Apartments has also been categorised as a containment zone.

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandita’s Killing, Issues Statement

Kangana Ranaut recently broke her silence on the Killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Jammu & Kashmir. The actor urged PM Narendra Modi to take strict action and help the Kashmiri Pandits in the state. Finally, Kangana Ranaut also called out the "selective secularism" of Bollywood stars and other liberals.

Disha Salian's Death: Celebrities She Had Worked With Mourn The Loss

Celebrity Manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide two days ago by jumping off the 14th floor of her building. She managed several popular stars including Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and Bharti Singh. All three celebs have now taken to social media to express their shock and grief at Disha Salian's death.

