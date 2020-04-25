Amrita Rao’s Family Is Connected To The Legendary Guru Dutt; Here’s How

There are some Bollywood stars who often turn out to be related to each other, leaving their fans surprised. Talking about the same, Amrita Rao is one such celeb who is related to one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema. The 'Vivaah' actor is related to yesteryear actor Guru Dutt. This was revealed by Amrita Rao herself in an earlier interview with a publication.

Amrita Rao's grandfather and Guru Dutt were second cousins

Amrita Rao had revealed that the legendary Guru Dutt and her grandfather were second cousins. Amrita Rao further made an interesting revelation that she was inspired to become an actor after watching Guru Dutt's cult films as well as his impeccable performances. However, at that time, Amrita Rao added that she did not know that she was related to Guru Dutt.

It was much later that Amrita Rao's grandmother told her how she also shares her lineage with Guru Dutt. Amrita Rao had further gone on to say that perhaps subconsciously she has learnt to be earnest with her work from the veteran actor.

Guru Dutt is known for the cult film Pyaasa which also starred Waheeda Rahman

Talking about Guru Dutt, the actor is known for delivering cult films like Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, Chaudvin Ka Chand and many more. Guru Dutt was also a director, producer and choreographer. He was married to veteran playback singer Geeta Dutt. Guru Dutt is still hailed to be one of the greatest directors in Indian cinema.

