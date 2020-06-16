Amul Celebrates Big B-Ayushmann's 'Gulabo Sitabo'; Director Shoojit Sircar Reacts

Amul Topical on Tuesday paid tribute to Shoojit Sircar's recent release 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Amul wrote, "Bula do Khila Do, Amul aur bread; Ek priceless jodi."

Director Shoojit Sircar responded to the topical doodle featuring the Amul mascot and wrote, "Gratitude #Amul :))" [sic] After a huge gap of three months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo became the first movie to take the Over-The-Top premiere route as it hit Amazon Prime on Friday, June 12.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The Gulabo Sitabo storyline, does a great job in portraying the Indian society in not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

Gulabo Sitabo Plot

The film follows the feud between Mirza, who is the husband of the owner of Fatima Mahal Haveli and Baankey, who is his long term tenant. The petty bickering between the characters continue, until one day when Baankey accidentally knocks down a wall of Haveli’s toilet. This act pushes Mirza off the edge and his fury comes spewing out on Baankey. When they take the matter to the police station, a government office employee overhears the conversation of their fight and becomes interested in the archaeological Haveli. Alongside the inspector, even a greedy local lawyer gets involved in the rat race for the Haveli.

