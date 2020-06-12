'Gulabo Sitabo': 'What were you trying to do,' KRK asks Shoojit Sircar, director replies

A major Bollywood film released after a huge gap of three months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo became the first movie to take the Over-The-Top premiere route as it hit Amazon Prime on Friday, June 12. Unlike the wait for the ‘first day, first show’ till the afternoon, the reviews started coming in for the film around 2 am.

Netizens, celebrities, trade analysts and critics gave their verdict after watching the film. A popular name among them was Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK. The ‘critic’, known for his ‘in-depth’ analysis of films, usually in the form of videos, gave his first review on Twitter.

KRK, within the first 30 minutes of watching Gulabo Sitabo, termed it ‘crap’ and added that he was ‘forced’ to watch it till the end only to review it for the public.

I am fed up within 30 minutes of watching this crap #GulaboSitabo! I am forced to watch it till end to review it for public, otherwise I won’t watch this crap for one minute also. #AaaThoo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 11, 2020

After the movie ended, however, the Ek Villain actor did not review it and only had questions for director Shoojit Sircar. KRK asked him, “What were you trying to do? Did you want to take out the souls of the audience?” before thanking him for not releasing the film in theatres.

After watching #GulaboSitabo I just want to ask director Sahab @ShoojitSircar Ki Sir Ji Kaya Karna Chah Rahe Thai Aap! Exactly Mansha Kaya Thi? Dekhne Walon Ki Rooh Nikalna Chahte Thai Kaya sir! Anyway thank you so much for not releasing it in the theatres. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 11, 2020

While KRK is known for such tweets, that are usually ignored by the stars, Shoojit Sircar had an interesting response. The Piku filmmaker wrote that he was overwhelmed reading KRK’s ‘love’ for the film. He thanked the Deshdrohi actor for watching the film and added that they’d meet on the same platform for his next film.

Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon:))) thank you for watching :)) agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par. https://t.co/tMb0ZPu9dT — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo fetched mixed reviews from the netizens. From praises for leads to calling it a ‘must-watch’ to those calling it ‘boring’, there were varied reactions.

