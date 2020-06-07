Amul vs China: Koena Mitra lauds dairy giant for topical, Adil Hussain questions Twitter

The ‘Boycott China’ and ‘Boycott Chinese products movement in the aftermath of the border skirmishes has taken on in a big way after scientist-turned-education reformist Sonam Wangchuk’s clarion call. Even celebrities like Milind Soman had lent their support to the movement, by going off TikTok. Amul too joined the bandwagon with its topical on the movement, asking it was time to ‘Exit the Dragon.’

However, the dairy giant’s topical snowballed into a big controversy after Twitter temporarily ‘suspended’ the company’s account.

After the topical was posted, viewers got the message, “This account is temporarily restricted. You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from his account.” However, the account was restored later.

As netizens fumed at the incident, even actor Adil Hussain questioned Twitter for its move. Reacting to a news channel’s report on it, the English Vinglish actor asked why China would have a problem with ‘Amul Girl’s Exit the Dragon' comment and asked for an explanation.

Meanwhile, Koena Mitra without reacting to the controversy with Twitter, hailed Amul taking a stand on China. The actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant termed the Amul vs China topical a ‘loud’ along with the clapping emojis.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of the company had expressed displeasure over the incident and even shared that they had written to Twitter. Twitter later shared that the account was 'caught in their spam filter'. It added that Amul only had to 'complete a simple reCAPTCHA process' to restore the account.

Meanwhile, Amul pinned the ‘Exit the Dragon’ topical on Twitter amid the row.

