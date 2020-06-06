Twitter Claims 'spam Filter' Reason For Temporary Block On Amul After China-topical Ad

Responding to backlash faced due to the temporary blocking of Amul's Twitter account, the social media giant, on Saturday, said that the account was 'caught in their spam filter'. Stating that this was a routine exercise, Twitter stated that the Amul had to only 'complete a simple reCAPTCHA process' to reactivate their account. India's largest food corporation's Twitter account was 'temporarily' blocked earlier in the day allegedly for a doodle against China amid border dispute with India.

Twitter blocks Amul after 'Exit The Dragon?' topical about China; restores later

Twitter responds to temporary 'ban' on Amul

Amul MD seeks clarification from Twitter for blocking its page; can't imagine reason

Amul account temporarily blocked

As India and China hold Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday at Moldo, Twitter blocked the social media page of the diary giant for a limited period on Saturday morning. Although the page has been restored now, Twitter had blocked Amul allegedly for publishing a doodle against China. The doodle had written 'Exit the dragon' in a reference to the Chinese military entering Indian territory and in an obvious pun on Bruce Lee starrer movie 'Enter the Dragon', with the Amul girl stopping the 'Dragon' with Chinese brans in the background. Amul had also used the tag-line 'Made in India', in line with the nation's 'Aatma Nirbhar' mode.

Indo-China faceoff

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. Indian Army sources on May 5, stated that the defence forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in North Sikkim's Naku La Sector, which was solved after local-level talks between the authorities. While US President Donald Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China, both countries have confirmed that they will resolve via diplomatic and army-level talks.

As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. The Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks are currently ongoing at Moldo. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps is currently in talks with Major General Liu Lin - chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District. Ten other officers from both sides are also present.