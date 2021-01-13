Amul Pays Tribute To Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Baby Girl With Their Topical

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. Dairy giant Amul on Wednesday congratulated the couple with a special topical.

The topical features Kohli and Sharma with their baby in a cradle. The caption on the topical read, "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home."

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Netizens react

Nice but why is Virat's moustache on his nose 😛 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 13, 2021

What an amazing creativity! HATTS OFF TO THE TEAM. — Vedanshi Kumar (@VedanshiKumar) January 13, 2021

Awesome creative Amul. — 𝑩𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒕𝒊 (@Myokshaa) January 13, 2021

Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

The couple has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement. They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

