Virat Anushka Baby News: 'Congratulations Captain' Trends After Major Announcement

On Monday, India Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli took to social media to reveal that his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl. The 32-year-old revealed that his daughter and Anushka are both healthy and doing well before signing off with a request for privacy. Congratulations for Virat and Anushka poured in from all corners of the world including several of the Indian Cricket Team stars.

Virat Anushka baby news: Indian team captain makes big announcement on social media

The New Year has begun on a cheerful note for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they embraced parenthood on Monday. The Team India skipper took to social media to reveal the big news as he wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes." He added that his wife and newly-born daughter are healthy, writing, "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 at a countryside resort in the Italian town of Tuscany. It was in August 2020 when the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. At the time, the couple, on their respective social media accounts, announced that they were expecting a baby with the caption "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Kohli was granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He flew back home from India's ongoing tour of Australia towards the end of December after playing the first of a four-match Test series. In his absence, the Indian team is being led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Virat Kohli baby news: Fans send wishes to Virat and Anushka

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Congratulations ❤️ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 11, 2021

many congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma !!! love to the little one 🎉😍 — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) January 11, 2021

Along with millions of fans, several Indian cricketers featured in the list of wellwishers. This included Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were quick to send in their wishes to the couple after Kohli announced the news. Virat's announcement came only a few hours after India fought bravely to salvage a draw in their third Test against Australia.

