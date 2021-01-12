Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Baby's First Photo Shared By Cricketer's Brother? Toes Here

Did Virat Kohli’s brother share the first glimpse of the Indian captain’s daughter with Anushka Sharma? Vikas Kohli conveyed his excitement of becoming an uncle by posting a picture of a baby’s feet. He penned an adorable message welcoming the little one to the family.

Virat Kohli’s brother’s post

Vikas Kohli termed the feeling of the birth of ‘Virushka’s first child as ‘happiness overboard.’ He sweetly termed the baby as the ‘angel in the house’, with animated characters forming the 'welcome' sign.

Virat Kohli-Anushka become parents

Virat Kolhi announced on Monday that he had been blessed with a daughter, and that the baby and mother Anushka Sharma were doing good.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.

Love, Virat," he wrote.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in a grand but extremely private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They had announced on August 27, 2020 that they were expecting their first baby in January.

The Indian Captain is currently on paternity leave after leading India in the First Test against Australia Down Under, and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane took over for the remaining matches.

Anushka Sharma, whose last film as an actress was Zero in 2018, produced ventures like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year.

