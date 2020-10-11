Amul Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His 78th Birthday With A Special Video; Watch Here

Forget one doodle, the dairy giant Amul on Sunday wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday with a collection of their doodles over the years. The video shows some major highlights from Big B's career and life. From Big B's wax statue at Madame Tussauds, to Sholay releasing in 3D, his films like Bunty and Babli, and Big B recovering from coronavirus.

Using 'Ek Dusre Se, Karte Pyaar Hum' (1991, film Hum) as the background song, the 1-minute video ends with "Aby toh mai jawaan hun," doodle.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday celebrated his 78th birthday and thanked his well-wishers for their continued love, describing it as his "greatest gift." Bachchan has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry, starting out as the Angry Young Man of Indian cinema and adapting to changing times and mediums in his career of over five decades.

On his birthday, the actor took to Twitter and shared images of himself, bowing down with folded hands as a gesture of gratitude towards his fans. "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th. I cannot possibly ask for more," Bachchan tweeted.

"Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead sir," Devgn, who has worked with him in films like "Satyagraha", "Khakhee" and "Major Saab", tweeted.

Bachchan was last seen on-screen in "Gulabo Sitabo", which marked his first digital release. His co-star from the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Ayushmann Khurrana said Bachchan's contribution to the industry has been immense. "When my childhood dream of working with you came true, I felt my life was blessed. What you've done for the industry is unmatched. We will forever be grateful to you," Khurrana tweeted.

A recipient of four National Awards and nearly 15 Filmfare trophies, Bachchan completed five decades in Hindi cinema in 2019. Last year, he also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour, in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Having made his debut with the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas-directed "Saat Hindustani" in 1969, the actor has given countless critically-acclaimed performances in films, including "Zanjeer", "Deewar", "Sholay", "Agneepath", "Black", "Paa", and "Piku".

(With PTI Inputs)

