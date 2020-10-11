Bachchan Superfan Divyesh Kumar From Surat Has Over 7000 Photos Of The Actor, Have A Look

Amitabh Bachchan's fandom, just like his fame, knows no boundaries as people from all over the world have been pouring in their wishes for the veteran actor on his 78th birthday on Sunday. While many have overtly displayed their adoration for the megastar on social media, some have also gathered outside his bungalow in Juhu to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Among the die-hard fans of the Baghban actor is Divyesh Kumar, a Bachchan superfan from Surat, Gujarat, who has devoutly collected over 7000 pictures of the actor since 1999.

On the occasion of the actor's 78th birthday, Kumar spoke to ANI and wished a very long and healthy life for the actor. He hopes that Amitabh lives till 102 just like his 2019 film '102 Not Out'. He revealed that he started collecting pictures of the actor ranging from passport size photos to movie posters and would keep every cutout safely in an album. He also claimed that he has had the opportunity to meet the actor on ten different occasions until now.

Recalling his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Divyesh Kumar shared he had gifted the superstar a picture and a handmade toy for his granddaughter Aaradhya. He shared that when asked how he made the gift, Divyesh had responded, 'Ye toh trailer hai sir, picture abhi baaki hai' (This is just the trailer, the movie is yet to come). He added that Amitabh Bachchan has also inspired him and his family to become organ donors.

Have a look at his collection:

(with inputs from ANI)

