Amy Jackson's Real Life Vs Instagram Life Photo With Baby Andreas Is Extremely Relatable

Amy Jackson who is an avid social media user and she often treats fans with her on doing and seems to have done it again. Amy Jackson is currently vacationing with her adorable baby boy, Andreas, in Seychelles. The actor recently shared a photo from her vacation as she shows fans about her real life and Instagram life.

Amy Jackson took to Instagram sharing a picture from her vacation where she shared a glimpse of two images. The first image shows Amy Jackson resting her back on a tilted tree and holding her son up in the air sharing a cute moment with him. The second image shows Amy Jackson posing like a diva in the same position. Amy captioned the image by saying that the difference between real-life and Instagram life. Amy also added a humorous disclaimer to her post which wrote, "And no, I didn't just chuck AP into the sea.” Check out the images here.

During the vacation in Seychelles, Amy Jackson also shared a few photos from her trip with fiancé George Panayiotou and their adorable son. Check out some photos from the trip. She also shared a BTS picture of her along with her son, see here.

About Amy Jackson’s love life

Amy Jackson, who was dating a hotelier named George Panayiotou for a long period of time, exchanged rings with him in a private ceremony on May 5, 2019. In a couple of months, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The duo decided to name their boy child Andreas Pananyiotou. Ever since the birth of Andreas, the 2.0 actor has often been seen treating her fans with cute and adorable pictures of her newborn. Here are some beautiful pictures of Amy Jackson's baby Andreas posted by the actor on her social media.

Image courtesy: Amy Jackson Instagram

