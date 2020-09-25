Amy Jackson Posts An Adorable Video On Her Son's First Birthday; Take A Look

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou celebrated the first birthday of their baby, Andreas on September 17, 2020. The little munchkin had a beautiful ‘enchanted’ themed birthday party. Amy Jackson has shared a reel on Instagram of her baby’s birthday celebration.

Here's how Amy and her fiance celebrated their baby's first birthday:

The reel is a compilation of some very cute moments of little Andreas and the decoration of the party. Amy Jackson had captioned the reel as ‘My beautiful baby boy’s special day’. Amy is seen wearing a beautiful white dress and while her baby boy wore a blue little tux. A three-tier cake with the letter ‘A’ inscribed seemed like one of the highlights of the celebration. Amy Jackson's Instagram post was showered with love by fans with likes and comments.

Amy Jackson announced her engagement to George Panayiotou on her Instagram with a photo of them in an embrace. “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world”, she had captioned the photo. Amy did not shy away from showing off her baby bump. Instead, she has done quite many photoshoots while she was carrying. Needless to say, she looked utterly graceful.

Amy Jackson’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos that updates fans about her personal and professional life. Apart from this, her Instagram also gives fans a sneak peek into her travel diaries. She has also posted pictures of the wildlife when she had been on a safari.

Amy debuted in Bollywood opposite Pratik Babbar in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012. Her films such as Madrasapattinam and Yevadu garnered a lot of attention and fans from across the country appreciated her performance. She has also worked alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Singh Is Bliing in 2015 which also starred Lara Dutta and was directed by Prabhudheva. She was last seen in 2.0 which is a Tamil language sci-fi movie starring South’s superstar Rajinikanth. She played the role of a robot named Nila.

Image Credit: Amy Jackson Instagram

