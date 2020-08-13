Amy Jackson's Throwback Vacay Post Spells Major Travel Goals

Amy Jackson pretty active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, she shared a bunch of throwback pictures and videos from her visit to Cyprus. Her throwback post has been giving out some major vacation goals.

Amy Jackson’s throwback pictures from Paphos, Cyprus

Amy Jackson is a very active celebrity on the internet. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat to watch. Recently, Amy Jackson shared a throwback post that consists of a bunch of pictures and videos from the actor’s visit to Greece. On August 13, 2020, Amy Jackson took to her official Instagram handle to post throwback pictures of how much she enjoyed her visit to Paphos, Cyprus, and her caption read, “a p h r o d i t e 🐬”. She also tagged the location as Aphrodite's rock, which is a popular tourist location.

Just as the actor shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no time. The post gained over 16,000 likes within a few minutes. The post consists of two pictures and two videos. Fashion and beauty model, Roxy Horner even commented on the post with “💙”.

In the first picture, Amy Jackson can be seen standing on a huge rock that is connected to the sea at the shore. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless white colour thigh-length loose jacket with a hoody attached to it. Amy Jackson has also worn a crème colour hat and has tied her way hair in a pony-tail. The second one is a video of the beautiful location that has captured the entire scenery right from the rocky walls to the ocean that has no end.

The third picture is very similar to the first one, but a zoomed-in version of it. Amy Jackson can be seen admiring the ocean and enjoying the natural beauty. The fourth post is a zoomed out live picture of the seashore and the ocean that has no end. These pictures shared by Amy Jackson surely give one major vacation goals.

