Amy Jackson looks back at her career in film industry, says ‘I miss being in India’

Actress Amy Jackson who has done a couple of films in India including her last Shankar-Rajinikanth’s 2.0 in 2018, admits that she misses India and facing the lights and camera again. The actress who is in the UK currently, recently opened up to a local media outlet and revealed how much she is missing being in India where she feels she grew as an actress. Amy also reportedly recalled her eight-year-old journey in the fraternity and renumerated the time when she faced the camera in her teens.

Elucidating upon the sentence, the Freaky Ali actress reportedly said that she was in her teen when she came to India to shoot her first-ever film, Vijay’s Madrasapattinam. In the following years, the actress said that she has learned to become independent and had dedicated to learning more from the people. The actress further explained that if a person is getting the opportunity that he wants, but if he is not willing to dedicate himself to the craft wholeheartedly and sincerely.

Currently, Amy has no pans of returning to the big screens as she is focusing more on her family by spending time with them. The actress at the end made a strong revelation that she will continue to act till the age of 80. She is looking for the right kind of project to make her nod a yes. Apart from this, Amy also reportedly said that her son Andreas is small and needs to grow a little bigger so that he can accompany the actress on the shoots of her film.

In her career span of eight-years, Amy has worked with some of the biggies in the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada film industries. On being asked by the outlet about something she would like to change about her career, to which the actress reportedly answered that there is nothing she would like to alter. Talking about the same, she said that she has loved every character that was essayed by her from the teenager time till her last. The actress confessed that she had played and participated wholeheartedly in every film that she did. Adding, Amy further mentioned that she completely laid her trust in the script and the characters she played.

Further, continuing Amy reportedly said that during the last five years of her career in the industry, she was more focusing and doing films that were female-centric ones. And the actress feels that it worked in her favour from the starting to date. Amy also said that she has no regrets in her career and all decision she took was part of her maturing.

