Amyra Dastur's Birthday: List Of Movies Of 'Issaq' Actor You Can Add To Your Watchlist

Ever since Amyra Dastur dipped her toes in Bollywood with Prateik Babbar in Issaq, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances. Today, the actor celebrates her 27th birthday. As fans are busy wishing the actor on social media, here is a list of Amyra Dastur’s films that are worth watching.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, Judgementall Hai Kya follows the story of two quirky individuals, whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Amyra Dastur played the role of Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in Judgementall Hai Kya. According to the box office reports, the movie raked in nearly ₹44 crores during its run on television. Take a look at the film’s trailer.

Kaalakaandi

Focusing on life, death and karma, Kaalalaandi is a comedy entertainer, which follows three parallel tracks - a man who discovers that he is a terminally ill, a woman seeking redemption and two goons with major trust issues. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Asif Basra and Neil Bhoopalam in the leading roles, Kaalakandi is directed by Akshat Verma. Released in 2018, the film features Amyra Dastur playing the character of Neha. Take a look at the film’s trailer:

Rajma Chawal

Starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles, Rajma Chawal follows the story of an internet-rookie father, who attempts to use social media to enhance his faltering relationship with his millennial son. Helmed by Leena Yadav, Rajma Chawal features Amyra playing Tara’s character. Take a look at the film's trailer.

Issaq

Issaq is a contemporary adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, which is set in the backdrop of UP heartland, Varanasi. The film also has hints of Naxalism, sand mining mafia and the timeless love story. Starring Prateik, Amyra Dastur and Ravi Kishan in the leading roles, the film is helmed by Manish Tiwary. Released in 2013, Issaq also stars actors Neena Gupta and Rajeshwari Sachdev in prominent roles. Take a look at the film’s trailer:

