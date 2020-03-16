Amyra Dastur Says Mumbai Feels Like A Ghost Town Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus has been taking its toll on the whole world. India is also one of the countries that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This virus outbreak has affected a number of industries and has taken its toll on the economy. Major industries like Bollywood have also been affected by the coronavirus as it has managed to get everyone in complete insolation. The Bollywood star Amyra Dastur has spoken to a news publishing house about her views on the current state of coronavirus in Mumbai. Read more about what Amyra Dastur had to say about the current state of Mumbai.

Amyra Dastur's views on the current state of Mumbai

Amyra said post that coronavirus, Mumbai feels like a ghost town. She said it’s sad to see everyone in a state of panic and pointed at the memes by saying she is not thrilled about the memes coming out either. Amyra feels it’s not funny as people are dying and are scared because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said her nieces and nephews aren’t going to school. All the gyms and recreational areas are shut which makes her feel claustrophobic.

Coronavirus In Mumbai

The Health Ministry of India recently passed a statement informing the people that COVID-19 cases have increased to 114 all over the country. The government has taken precautionary measures by setting up coronavirus test centres across the country. A number of professionals have also stated that coronavirus has caused a slowdown in the domestic economic growth and would certainly be a result of a synchronised slowdown of the global growth which will also affect India.

