Anand Mahindra's Caption Competition Triggers Hilarious Responses Amid Coronavirus Scare

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to announce a 'caption competition' in a bid to pass time amid coronavirus scare. Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler. The photo was also accompanied by a text which stated that the best Hindi and English caption for the image would win a mini-scale model of Mahindra vehicle.
Since many are practising ‘social distancing’ it’s a good time for my Caption Competition. As always, the prize is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. One prize each..for English & Hindi captions. Last eligible entry by 6pm IST Monday 16th March pic.twitter.com/Z2hikBE3ai— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2020
While several users responded with hilarious work from home references, others also came up with funny replies. One user wrote, “When they tell you to work from home so you take your home to work”. Another Twitter user said, “Anti corona lifecycle”.
Friend: Aur kya kar raha hai aajkal?— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 15, 2020
Me: Kuch khaas nahi, Bas apna ghar chala raha hoon... pic.twitter.com/hIsWFXP7RR
Guy: Come home. No one's home.— Omkar Shetty🇮🇳 (@omkar_shettyg) March 15, 2020
Girl: I can't. Its too far
Guy: Okay. Let me do something. pic.twitter.com/ShfIIdVyog
Home Delivery— Abhishek (@NanuAbhishekB) March 15, 2020
Take home salary— goneaway (@ButunMohapatra) March 15, 2020
Working from home when you're a delivery driver— Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) March 15, 2020
Anti Corona - Ghoomnewala Gharona isme Rahona— Niyan Ghadge (@GhadgeNiyan) March 15, 2020
Kya karein sahab, Hume ghar chalana padta hai 😊— SandeepSh (@Sandyshofficial) March 15, 2020
Bicycle pe life cycle— sumansagar (@sumansagar007) March 15, 2020
Le Boss: work from home— Shruti Urs (@Shruti_K_Urs_) March 15, 2020
Le Doctors: let's take home to work
