Anand Mahindra's Caption Competition Triggers Hilarious Responses Amid Coronavirus Scare

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to announce a 'caption competition' in a bid to pass time amid coronavirus scare. Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler. The photo was also accompanied by a text which stated that the best Hindi and English caption for the image would win a mini-scale model of Mahindra vehicle.

Since many are practising ‘social distancing’ it’s a good time for my Caption Competition. As always, the prize is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. One prize each..for English & Hindi captions. Last eligible entry by 6pm IST Monday 16th March pic.twitter.com/Z2hikBE3ai — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2020

'Anti corona lifecycle'

While several users responded with hilarious work from home references, others also came up with funny replies. One user wrote, “When they tell you to work from home so you take your home to work”. Another Twitter user said, “Anti corona lifecycle”.

Friend: Aur kya kar raha hai aajkal?

Me: Kuch khaas nahi, Bas apna ghar chala raha hoon... pic.twitter.com/hIsWFXP7RR — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 15, 2020

Guy: Come home. No one's home.

Girl: I can't. Its too far

Guy: Okay. Let me do something. pic.twitter.com/ShfIIdVyog — Omkar Shetty🇮🇳 (@omkar_shettyg) March 15, 2020

Home Delivery — Abhishek (@NanuAbhishekB) March 15, 2020

Take home salary — goneaway (@ButunMohapatra) March 15, 2020

Working from home when you're a delivery driver — Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) March 15, 2020

Anti Corona - Ghoomnewala Gharona isme Rahona — Niyan Ghadge (@GhadgeNiyan) March 15, 2020

Kya karein sahab, Hume ghar chalana padta hai 😊 — SandeepSh (@Sandyshofficial) March 15, 2020

Bicycle pe life cycle — sumansagar (@sumansagar007) March 15, 2020

Le Boss: work from home



Le Doctors: let's take home to work — Shruti Urs (@Shruti_K_Urs_) March 15, 2020

