The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anand Mahindra's Caption Competition Triggers Hilarious Responses Amid Coronavirus Scare

General News

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to announce a 'caption competition' in a bid to pass time amid coronavirus scare.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to announce a 'caption competition' in a bid to pass time amid coronavirus scare. Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler. The photo was also accompanied by a text which stated that the best Hindi and English caption for the image would win a mini-scale model of Mahindra vehicle. 

READ: Coronavirus Cases In Australia Climb To 350

'Anti corona lifecycle'

While several users responded with hilarious work from home references, others also came up with funny replies. One user wrote, “When they tell you to work from home so you take your home to work”. Another Twitter user said, “Anti corona lifecycle”. 

READ: Elon Musk Downplays Coronavirus Again, Says 'car Crashes Are More Dangerous'

READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ian Chappell Claims Crowds Don't Matter In Sportsmen's Performances

READ: France Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'deteriorating Very Fast'

READ: Japan Students 'telegraduate' On Minecraft After Schools Were Shut Due To Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES