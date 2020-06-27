'An Indomitable Spirit': Anand Ahuja's 'Roald Dahl' Message Leaves Sonam Kapoor Teary-eyed

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has exposed the deep faultlines in the Hindi film industry with issues such as bullying, nepotism and discrimination emerging from the tinsel town's rarely discussed dark corners into the spotlight of introspection and debate. Sonam Kapoor was amongst a few who faced ire from not just the public, but even some of their colleagues.

While Sonam responded to the trolls and abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate by acknowledging her privilege as a star child, she also said that her identity is a matter of pride for her. Supporting his wife amid all the hatred coming her way, Anand Ahuja on Saturday took to his Instagram handle and shared a famous Roald Dahl quote which left Sonam teary-eyed.

He wrote, "Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who, for some reason, will always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up." [sic] Sonam reacted by dropping heart emojis and crying face emoji in the comments section.

Sonam asks for recommendations & only one Indian show makes the cut with 'Dark & Dynasty'

The "Neerja" actor said she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked hard to sustain in the industry. "Today on Father's Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I'm my father's daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged.

"That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud. To be his daughter," she wrote. The 35-year-old actor said she has disabled the comments section from her and her father's Instagram pages to avoid the barrage of hate. "I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons, I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents," she said.

'Do not stand at my grave & weep': Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna high school pays tribute

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.