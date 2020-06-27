'Do Not Stand At My Grave & Weep': Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna High School Pays Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna high school — St. Karen's on June 15 paid tribute to the actor. Sharing a poem, a class photograph and a picture with friends, the official page of the school wrote, "Don't know what you were going through but this isn't fair, you will be remembered forever. Rest in peace!!" [sic]

A poem that was written by Mary Elizabeth Frye in 1932 was shared as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die.

'One of the greatest tragedies in recent times': Farhan Akhtar on Sushant Singh's demise

Family Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shanoo Sharma snapped at police station for questioning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.