Sonam Asks For Recommendations & Only One Indian Show Makes The Cut With 'Dark & Dynasty'

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular names in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has been seen in movies like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. Sonam, like other Bollywood celebs, is at home due to the ongoing pandemic and is spending her time binge-watching shows on different OTT platforms. She recently asked her fans to recommend her a good TV series to binge-watch and this is what the fans had to tell her.

Sonam Kapoor asks fans to recommend a good TV series

On June 25, Sonam took to her Instagram to have an 'ask me anything' session. In this post, she told her fans that she has completed watching Netflix show Sex Education and now is looking for a new show. To which, many fans replied to her giving her plenty of suggestions. Take a look at the story here.

Most of the recommendations Sonam got were of Netflix's Dark and Dynasty. Some of them also recommended shows like Ozark, Lucifer and Gossip Girls. But, while she was asking for recommendation none of her fans sent in recommendations of an Indian show to her. She wrote "Ummm Dynasty and dark are getting the most thumbs up! No Indian Shows Guys?" Take a look at the post here.

One of her friends jokingly wrote 'CID' as a response to her question. To which, Sonam had a hilarious reaction. They further went on to have a discussion about Mirzapur too. Take a look at the posts here.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur's first season was aired in 2018 and the show was a super hit. In the first season of the show, the audience learns about a small town called Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and shows how politicians and the mafia control the town. This show is going to return for a second season and it is reported that Mirzapur is one of the most awaited shows from the streamer. Fans will be seeing Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial and Rasika Duggal will be returning to the screen for their roles. It is reported that season two might release in late 2020.

