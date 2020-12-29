Anand Mahindra, Bollywood Celebs Hail Team India's Win In 2nd Test Against Australia

The Indian film fraternity on Tuesday hailed the national cricket team for the resilience and character it showed to redeem itself after the Adelaide debacle and win the second Test in Melbourne. Aftab Shivdasani, Saiyami Kher, Team '83, and many others took to their Twitter handle to celebrate team India's win against Australia.

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 after defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the second match at the MCG. Rahane led from the front with a match-winning 112 in India's first innings. "No matter what happens to his career in future @ajinkyarahane88 will always be a hero. A role model for how to:

A) Keep calm in the aftermath of disaster

B) Ignite the engine of self-belief

C) Lead from the front & set an example with your own performance & actions," tweeted Anand Mahindra. The CEO also wrote, "And they regained the ‘ashes’ in style...It was about bouncing back from humiliation, not about who wins the overall series. It was bouncing back from humiliation. The Aussies always go for the kill when the opposition is on its knees. Yet India found inner strength & self-belief in order to recover. This match should be studied by psychologists & motivational experts to understand & appreciate the turnaround"

Babul Supriyo also congratulated Team India and wrote, “Outplayed Aussies in the boxing day Test Match. (Note: Team Has No Rohit Sharma, No Virat Kohli)”

Celebs hail Team India

This team reiterates the fact that, When no one believes in you, you need to believe in yourself. Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 for leading from the front. A complete team effort. A win that will be remembered for a long time. Best thing that has happened in 2020! #INDvsAUS — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 29, 2020

A historic win, a remarkable feat! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a memorable win against the Aussies!#INDvAUS — 83 (@83thefilm) December 29, 2020

Quite impressed with the captaincy displayed by @ajinkyarahane88



Not to mention leading from the front while batting

Well done Jinks#AUSvIND — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) December 28, 2020

Brilliant win India...

The Bowlers won us this Test...

Great Century & Captaincy by @ajinkyarahane88

My Man of the Match has to be @imjadeja

Once @imVkohli & @ImRo45 come into this Squad.. India can be the Best Test Team in the World again👍🏼 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Tm4YQnJSGS — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 29, 2020

Spectacular day for Team India 🇮🇳

Jinks & boys, so well done!#INDvsAUS — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 29, 2020

