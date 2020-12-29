Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra, Bollywood Celebs Hail Team India's Win In 2nd Test Against Australia

"And they regained the ‘ashes’ in style. It was about bouncing back from humiliation, not about who wins overall series," wrote Anand Mahindra on India's win.

Chetna Kapoor
The Indian film fraternity on Tuesday hailed the national cricket team for the resilience and character it showed to redeem itself after the Adelaide debacle and win the second Test in Melbourne. Aftab Shivdasani, Saiyami Kher, Team '83, and many others took to their Twitter handle to celebrate team India's win against Australia.

India, led by Ajinkya Rahane, levelled the four-match Test series 1-1 after defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the second match at the MCG. Rahane led from the front with a match-winning 112 in India's first innings. "No matter what happens to his career in future @ajinkyarahane88 will always be a hero. A role model for how to:
A) Keep calm in the aftermath of disaster
B) Ignite the engine of self-belief
C) Lead from the front & set an example with your own performance & actions," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

The CEO also wrote, "And they regained the ‘ashes’ in style...It was about bouncing back from humiliation, not about who wins the overall series. It was bouncing back from humiliation. The Aussies always go for the kill when the opposition is on its knees. Yet India found inner strength & self-belief in order to recover. This match should be studied by psychologists & motivational experts to understand & appreciate the turnaround"

Babul Supriyo also congratulated Team India and wrote, “Outplayed Aussies in the boxing day Test Match. (Note: Team Has No Rohit Sharma, No Virat Kohli)”

Celebs hail Team India

