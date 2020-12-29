Michael Vaughan Heckled By Fans On Twitter After 4-0 Whitewash Prediction Falls Flat

The internet never forgets and one person who should know that by now is Michael Vaughan. The ex-England skipper has, once again, become the butt of jokes after another outlandish prediction of his was foiled by India's victory in Melbourne. This is the second time this series that one of Vaughan's Twitter predictions has come under fire from fans - the first one that stated that Australia would beat India comprehensively in all formats was disproved after the Men in Blue won the T20I series. The current prediction, that came after India's humiliating 36-run collapse in Adelaide, reads:

Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2020

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Michael Vaughan's prediction falls flat again

India's defeat in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide, coupled with the fact that the team would be missing the services of captain Kohli, led many pundits to predict that India may end up losing all four Test matches in the series. However, India's incredible comeback under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, and their equalising win in Melbourne has made each one of those predictions fall flat on their faces. Perhaps the most prominent of these was the prediction by English cricketer Michael Vaughan, who is now being subjected to the wrath of millions of unrelenting Indian fans on Twitter.

Despite his tweet congratulating India on their victory and admitting that he had "humble pie for breakfast", Indian fans have not gone easy on Vaughan. Here's how people reacted to the massive failure of Vaughan's prediction:

When you make sweeping statements after an anomaly, it's just poor, biased, absurd punditry. To watch that game where we won all but 1 session and think Aus are going to run away 4-0, with the bowling we have and the fact that they struggle to get over 200? good stuff. Next. — Anirudh Krishnan (@KrishnanAnirudh) December 29, 2020

So it can't be 4-0 now . Any new prediction? 😅🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/tkbTQLYIVU — Chirag Jhamnani (@chiragsunny009) December 29, 2020

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test highlights

It took grit and guts and some spectacular bowling for India to come back from their worst performance ever in a Test match and equalise the Border-Gavaskar series at 1-1 in Melbourne. Even more affirming for the visitors, will be the fact that the victory came without the presence of some big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Debutantes Shubman Gill and Mohamad Siraj took the onus upon themselves, producing brilliant performances to help India reclaim their pride.

With the Aussies bowled out for 195 in the first innings courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah, India came in late on Day 1 to open up their batting. Captain Ajinkya Rahane made 112, along with Ravindra Jadeja's 57 to put together 326 - a lead of 131. The magic began on Day 3. By the close of play, India had already reduced Australia to 133/6, having removed everyone but Matthew Wade and Cameron Green cheaply. India were left just 70 runs to make for victory after a three-for by Mohammed Siraj. Despite losing Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara early in the game, Shubman Gill 35* and Ajinkya Rahane 27* got India across the finish line.

