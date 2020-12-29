Michael Hussey Explains India's 'tactical Masterstroke' Against Steve Smith In Test Series

Steve Smith's recent Test performances have come under fire, just one day after he received the 'Test Cricketer of the Decade' award from the ICC. The Aussie opener's form has been in exceptionally poor in both the India vs Australia 2020 Tests that have taken place so far. Tipped to be one of the highest scorers of the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21 and taking into consideration his brilliant record against India, Smith's performance has been somewhat disappointing over the last two weeks. According to former Australian batsman Mike Hussey, this poor streak has more to do with India's tactics against Smith than with Smith's form.

Michael Hussey praises India's handling of Steve Smith

Ex-Australian batsman Mike Hussey places the onus of Steve Smith's rare Test failure at the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India's 'tactical masterstroke' rather than any failing on Smith's part. While the most highly awaited matchup before the start of the series was between India's ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah and Aussie legend Steve Smith, Smith has gained an unlikely nemesis in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin. Of the four innings he has played so far, Smith has been dismissed twice by Ashwin.

Ashwin got the better of Smith in the first innings of the 1st Test in Adelaide, as he edged a shot to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips for just 1 run. Ashwin proved his worth once more, taking out Smudger for a duck in the first innings of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. Once again, Smith edged him straight to the Pujara in the slips, registering his first Test duck since the one against South Africa in Perth, 2016.

Here's what Michael Hussey had to say about Smith's form and how India's field setting and tactics have paid off for them:

''There’s definitely been a shift from this Indian team. In the past, because Steve Smith walks across the crease so much, teams have bowled wide to him, and with that, they set a more off-side field and hope he’s going to hit the ball through there.' But I think this Indian team have gone the other way. They know his strength is off the pads, so they’ve put fielders there to block up the runs but then bowled straight at the stumps, so he just has to miss one or edge one – he is human and can get something wrong – and unfortunately it has worked.''

Steve Smith career stats in Tests against India

Steve Smith's Test record against India, not counting the duck in the 2nd Test, stands at an impressive 1431 runs from just 11 Tests. This includes four fifties and a massive seven centuries. Smith ended his last Test series against India, in India, in 2017, with a mammoth 499 runs from 4 matches. His last series at home against the Men in Blue ended with an even more impressive 769 runs.

