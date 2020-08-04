Anand Tiwari Says His ‘understanding Of Direction’ Increased After ‘Bandish Bandits’

As of yesterday, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video released the Indian musical love story, Bandish Bandits. The web series stars actors like Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles. Further, the web series is directed by the Love per Square Foot director, Anand Tiwari. In an interview with Indian Express, Anand Tiwari said that his understanding of direction had improved after he directed the musical love story, Bandish Bandits.

During the interview, Anand was asked how he grew as a director after directing this show. While Tiwari said that his understanding of direction had increased, he also said that he had directed a project that was ‘heavily written’ by another person. Hence he felt that Bandish Bandits was a new experience for him. He also revealed that he had never shot for a long project like Bandish Bandits.

Talking about the theme of the show, Anand Tiwari revealed the cause for making a musical show. The producer of Bandish Bandits, Amritpal Bindra and Tiwari had worked on different types of content in the last 5-6 years. Based on their experience, the two realized that the theme of Bandish Bandits hadn’t been picked up. Hence they decided to create something that would resonate with the youth and could also be expressed through art. Tiwari felt that music was the ‘most transcending’ form of art. Hence the idea of the show was conceived. He felt that showcasing two popular forms of music i.e. traditional and pop was the best way to define India.

Talking about the Bandish Bandits cast, Anand Tiwari revealed why he cast certain actors in the show. He revealed that the team was looking for ‘fresh-faces’ who would be able to take the ‘weight of the show’ and also play a love story. Tiwari said that the lead actors i.e. Shreya and Anand were cast only after a lengthy process of auditioning. The director felt that the other cast members liked the content of the show and also appreciated the fact that music played a crucial role in the show. They hence decided to join the Bandish Bandits team.

About Bandish Bandits:

This show stars actors Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles. Further, the Bandish Bandits cast also comprises of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Tailang, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Atul Kulkarni. The web series consists of 10 episodes. The music of this show has been given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The plot of this show revolves around Radhe and Tamanna who have different musical backgrounds.

