'Shakuntala Devi' Review: Fans Shower Praises, Say 'Vidya Balan Is As Effortless As Ever'

Vidya Balan's film Shakuntala Devi released on July 31, 2020. Ever since the movie was unspooled on Amazon Prime Video, fans have gushed to Twitter to shower praises for the film and Vidya's character in it. While a fan said, "One woman show all the way," another user tweeted, "Vidya Balan deserves a standing ovation." A user also penned that Vidya deserves every bit of applause for her enchanting role in the movie and another fan wrote, "Vidya is as effortless as ever." Check out how Twitterati has been pouring in praises for Balan and her film.

Shakuntala Devi review

Also Read | Vidya Balan gives her saree 'Shakuntala Devi' twist for e-promotions of movie

#ShakuntalaDevi superb movie which conveys Mother - Daughter bonding in entertaining way 😍❤️❤️

Good story with an brilliant screenplay 👌@vidya_balan an amazing performer👏🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TqNTFABVx0 — KS Khan Saidul (@KhanSaidul4) July 30, 2020

Clearly #ShakuntalaDevi is Vidya Balan’s (almost) one-woman show all the way. The film’s loud, colourful and moving quickly between decades in the story, yet we never lose sight of Vidya’s Shakuntala. The actress rises way above the predictable plot turns. A joyous biopic. pic.twitter.com/uea80IwQoX — Nauval Yazid (@carnauval) July 31, 2020

#ShakuntalaDevi Deserves Standing Ovation!



Yes that's the Tweet@vidya_balan Get ready for National Award 😍😍 — Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) July 30, 2020

. @vidya_balan is so so good, so effortless and so charming in #ShakuntalaDevi. Very well written, and very well made by Anu Menon. @sanyamalhotra07 is amazing too. How much we missed by not having Vidya Balan as Kamala Das in Malayalam! Sigh! — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) July 30, 2020

All the awards should reach @vidya_balan ‘s house at any cost this year. She deserves every bit of it for her performance in #ShakuntalaDevi #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime — Cinema Madness 24*7 (@CinemaMadness24) July 30, 2020

She's the BEST! ❤

first The Dirty Picture and now Shakuntala Devi, As a fan I feel so proud that Vidya is part of two very well made biopics. pic.twitter.com/3qNkmZeZeq — sankit (@BuddhuSaMann) July 31, 2020

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi bags Guinness World Records certificate for 'fastest human computation'

Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi

Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi cast includes Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh among others. Vidya Balan plays the role of Shakuntala Devi, who is fondly remembered as 'human computer'. Shakuntala jets off to London where she proves her computational expertise and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. There comes a crunch when Shakuntala grapples to balance her personal and professional life after she gives birth to a daughter.

Vidya Balan talks about challenges she faced while playing Shakuntala Devi

During her exclusive interaction with Republic World, Vidya talked about the challenging part while portraying Shakuntala Devi. She said, "It was the math shows because Shakuntala Devi enjoyed those shows." Vidya Balan talked about how people have a general perception of the subject and how they call math dull and boring. Balan said, "I personally do not have that. I always like math." However, Vidya highlighted the way it was taught in her time and said that it wasn't much interactive.

About Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi film traces the journey of 'math genius' and 'human computer', Shakuntala Devi, whose love for numbers was unmissable. Shakuntala Devi was a mathematical wizard and an acclaimed writer. Her expertise and brilliance in the world of mathematical calculations earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records.

Also Read | When Vidya Balan changed the idea of a woman-centric film with 'The Dirty Picture' & 'Kahaani'

Shakuntala Devi release time: Shakuntala Devi released on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020, at 12 am, midnight.

Also Read | Vidya Balan reveals challenges she faced while playing math wizard in 'Shakuntala Devi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.