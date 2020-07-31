'Shakuntala Devi' Review: Vidya Offers Prism Into A Non-conformist & Ambitious Maths Whiz

Director: Anu Menon

Shakuntala Devi cast: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jishhu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Everyone knows Shakuntala Devi as a Mathematician, Astrologer, and Writer, who never settled for what the society offered her. However, Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi biopic throws light into the personal life of the mathematician - how a Maths prodigy lived her life when she was not solving hard problems on the stage. The film starts with teenage Shakuntala solving a difficult math problem, which his neighbour is unable to do. Soon, Shakuntala is the puppet of her father's order, who takes her to different schools, and uses her talent to earn a living.

However, teenage Shakuntala is wiser than her contemporaries. She promises her sister that she will leave the clutches of her father and become a famous woman with a lot of money- "Why would I become a big man? I'll become a big woman," and she does. Shakuntala Devi, whose life in public has always been of a Maths Whiz had many hidden facets, which the movie explores. More than her inclination towards numbers, Shakuntala Devi had a deep love for her daughter and her partner, which filmmaker Anu Menon manages to showcase successfully. Shakuntala Devi's strained relationship with her daughter- Anupama, and failed relationship with her partner-Paritosh forms the crux of the film that also showcases how the Mathematician got her title of 'Human Computer'.

Shakuntala Devi cast

Shakuntala Devi cast includes Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh. While Vidya Balan portrays the role of Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra, and Jisshu Sengupta essay characters of Anupama Banerji and Paritosh Banerji respectively. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh, Prakash Belawadi, and Sheeba Chaddha play prominent roles in the biopic.

Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi is formidable and the driving force of the film. While the world has known little of Shakuntala Devi apart from her public persona, Vidya's portrayal makes one believe that the Mathematician was strong, bold, and fearless. Although Shakuntala Devi and Vidya Balan are women of two different eras, however, their real-life perspective and thought-process seem to be the same.

While Vidya Balan shines in every frame, Sanya Malhotra has a poorly written character, who seems adamant and angry at the mention of her mother. The tension between Shakuntala Devi and Anupama never catapults on to the screen. It ends at banter and seems unnecessary. Amit Sadh as Sanya's partner is charming and loveable. And so is Jisshu Sengupta as Paritosh and Sheeba Chaddha.

The story of Shakuntala Devi, as mentioned by Anu Menon in a media interaction with an online portal, is weaved around stories Anupama Banerjee narrated to the filmmaker and online literature about the Maths Whiz. Shakuntala Devi, is Anu Menon's fourth film after Waiting (2015) and London, Paris, New York (2012). As a director, Anu Menon does a neat job of directing an excellent actor like Vidya Balan and erecting a massive movie which is a beautiful ode to the Mathematician Shakuntala Devi was. However, Anu Menon's screenplay fails to depict the tension between Shakuntala Devi and Anupama on screen. It is just little squabbles and nothing more. Shakuntala Devi produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Abundantia Entertainment premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie released on the OTT platform on Friday, July 31, 2020.

