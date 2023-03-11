Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday Attend Alanna's White-themed Bridal Dinner

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday recently hosted family and friends at her Bandra residence to celebrate her pre-wedding festivities. She hosted a bridal dinner for all involved. The theme appeared to be all-white as all the guests showed up in various shades of it. Alanna got engaged to long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray in November of 2021.

Ananya Panday, who recently finished shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2, was among the attendees of the bridal bash. She came dressed in a white ensemble with light embroidery to fit the theme at hand. Incidentally, Alanna's engagement party was also ivory themed.

Mom Deanne Panday and brother Ahaan also spotted

Among the list of attendees was also Alanna's mother Deanne and brother Ahaan. Deanne also sent out some refreshments for the paparazzi capturing the event. While Deanne opted for a slim fit white silhouette, Ahaan chose to wear corduroy pants with an off-white shirt. Nandita Mahatani, a long-time family friend was also in attendance dressed in accordance to the theme.

Alanna had previously mentioned on her YouTube channel how Ananya was unable to attend her engagement party as she had prior commitments for a film that was very special to her. Luckily, Ananya was able to make it to cousin Alanna's bridal dinner. Last month Ananya had also taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the custom-made hamper sent to her by Alanna and stated how she was excited to be a bridesmaid for the first time ever. Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagganandh's Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The same year she also featured in director Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Her line-up for this year comprises Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, India's Top Secret Agent and Dream Girl 2.