Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Share Stunning Pictures From Maldives

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are currently in Maldives and the 'beach monkeys' have already started their holiday on a bright note. The two actors were spotted at the airport before leaving for the Maldives to ring in the New Year together.

Ananya and Ishaan took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their water villa. "beach monkey!! ðŸ’ (Alexa play ‘Yeh Ladki’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ on repeat ðŸ¤ª if u know u know hehe)," Ananya wrote, while Ishaan was 'literally tripping on the sunset." [sic]

Ananya also shared pictures of her binging on burgers and fries by the sea. She captioned, "progressively becoming the real me." [sic]

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Ananya worked together in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. In the film, while Ishaan played a local goon, Ananya was shown to be working at a brothel. The two stars in the film are seen running to save their lives from the villain, played by Jaideep Ahlawat with a bag full of money and jewelry. The film hit the OT platform on October 2.

