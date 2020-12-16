Tinder Asks, '2021 Will Be Epic Because...?' Ananya Panday Has A Witty Answer

Ananya Panday on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to respond to Tinder's question "2021 will be epic because?". And Ananya brought her A-game and gave a witty answer that attracted many likes and Tinder too went 'Woah!;.

She wrote, "it just might be love at first swipe" [sic] For those unaware, Tinder is an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. Once two users have "matched", they can exchange messages.

it just might be love at first swipe 💅 https://t.co/b741Vw4kki — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 16, 2020

Ananya Panday's Instagram with Astro indicates 'someone has been naughtier this year'

On the professional front

Ananya Panday had earlier featured in the Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli earlier this year. She featured opposite Ishaan Khatter in the action-comedy film. Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl". Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next movie as well as an untitled Vijay Deverakonda starrer Puri Jagannadh project as well. Ananya Panday recently made an appearance on the Kareena Kapoor Khan-hosted radio show What Women Want as well where she talked about how she is handling the constant trolling and criticism that she is subjected to.

Ananya Panday's photo with sister and father is cuteness overload; fans call her a doll

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.