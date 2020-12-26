Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday snapped for Christmas party

As is the norm in Bollywood, festivals often bring stars together as many celebrities throw parties. It was the same on Christmas, as the paparazzi clicked stars arriving to meet and celebrate with near and dear ones, and even some of the inside pictures went viral. Katrina Kaif too turned host for celebrations, and there were celebrities galore landing at her residence on Friday.

Rumoured couples make headlines at Katrina Kaif’s bash

One of the main celebrities who got the rumour mills excited at Katrina Kaif’s party was Vicky Kaushal. The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship for the past few months, and paparazzi once again managed to click the Uri: The Surgical Strike star on his way to his rumoured ladylove’s residence. Interestingly, even Vicky’s brother, Gold actor Sunny Kaushal too was among the invitees.

Though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tried their best not to be seen together, a few of their joint appearances have gone viral. Excited fans have even coined terms 'VicKat', 'VicTrina', among others.

The other rumoured couple to be present at Katrina's bash was her Phone Booth co-star Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The couple arrived together for the celebrations, and were clicked by the shutterbugs in their car.

The youngster duo have been keeping their fans eager to know their relationship status after their social media banter. The duo had featured in the movie Khaali Peeli, that was one of the films that released this year.

